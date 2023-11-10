Smithfield Trust Co Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after acquiring an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $566.51. 146,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,741. The firm has a market cap of $250.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

