Smithfield Trust Co Has $1.35 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FISV traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

