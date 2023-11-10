Smithfield Trust Co Has $1.39 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,881,854 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,403,881. The firm has a market cap of $829.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.65.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

