Smithfield Trust Co Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.51. 117,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,198. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.23 and a one year high of $252.93. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

