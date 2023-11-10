Smithfield Trust Co Has $392,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after acquiring an additional 913,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,338 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.68. 548,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654,523. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

