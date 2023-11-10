Smithfield Trust Co Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 306.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 28,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $270,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $8,654,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 21,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. 1,010,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $55.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,346 shares of company stock worth $23,387,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

