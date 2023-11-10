Smithfield Trust Co Has $433,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $922,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

Shares of BATS VSGX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. 111,775 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

