Smithfield Trust Co Has $498,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. 204,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.66%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.62.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

