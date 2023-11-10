Smithfield Trust Co Has $524,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,360,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,360,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.83. The stock had a trading volume of 536,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.