Smithfield Trust Co Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,274,000 after acquiring an additional 217,359 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 422,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $9.34 on Friday, hitting $251.93. The company had a trading volume of 864,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,941. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

