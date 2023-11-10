Smithfield Trust Co Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in BCE were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in BCE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in BCE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Down 1.0 %

BCE stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.26. 176,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.