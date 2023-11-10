Smithfield Trust Co Has $978,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

MCO stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.33. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $272.70 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,906 shares of company stock worth $6,221,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

