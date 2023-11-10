Smithfield Trust Co Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.52. 128,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $260.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.