Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Sysco by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. The company had a trading volume of 109,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.