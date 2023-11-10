Smithfield Trust Co Invests $422,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.86. The company had a trading volume of 113,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,935. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.79.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

