Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vistra were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vistra by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 246,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.