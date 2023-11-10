Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 3,074,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,796,430. The company has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.50, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

