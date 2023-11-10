Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $130.22. 230,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,562. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.07. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

