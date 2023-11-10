Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 649,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,273. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

