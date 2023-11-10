Smithfield Trust Co Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.05. 192,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average is $108.70. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

