Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 197.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 511,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,951. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

