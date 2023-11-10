Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 229,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,710. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

