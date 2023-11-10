Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $268.14. The company had a trading volume of 79,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.49 and a 200-day moving average of $283.22. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $216.55 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

