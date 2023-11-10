Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.84. 1,163,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,019,035. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.24.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,298. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

