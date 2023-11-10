Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CL traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 330,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

