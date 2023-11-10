Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Entegris were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 58.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $92.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,613. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

