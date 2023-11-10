Smithfield Trust Co Sells 11,930 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. 322,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

