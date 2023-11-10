Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,319 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:EZU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,910 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

