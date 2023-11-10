Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,500 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.08% of WesBanco worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 61,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WesBanco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 494,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,025,000 after buying an additional 53,191 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. 6,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.29 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WSBC

WesBanco Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.