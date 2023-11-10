Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,594 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 5,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,391,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $116.69. 15,401,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,184,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $107.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.