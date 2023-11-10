Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,672 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.90. 214,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,452. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.08%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

