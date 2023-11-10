Smithfield Trust Co Sells 2,510 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

VZ stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $35.52. 1,268,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,143,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $149.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

