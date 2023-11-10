Smithfield Trust Co Sells 30 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $787.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,762. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $714.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

