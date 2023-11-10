Smithfield Trust Co Sells 310 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after buying an additional 4,123,659 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,968,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,011,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,486,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ESGV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.44. 258,228 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

