Smithfield Trust Co Sells 322 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.94. The company had a trading volume of 192,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.98 and its 200 day moving average is $159.77.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

