Smithfield Trust Co Sells 329 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.91. 431,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $68.10.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

