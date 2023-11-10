Smithfield Trust Co Sells 626 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.13. 571,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,649. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.15.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

