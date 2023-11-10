Smithfield Trust Co Sells 900 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.39. 605,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,345. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average of $145.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

