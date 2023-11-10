Smithfield Trust Co Sells 93 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $263.71. 435,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $291.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

