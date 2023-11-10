Smithfield Trust Co Sells 999 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 14.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.36. 334,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,405. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

