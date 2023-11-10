Smithfield Trust Co Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC remained flat at $197.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,811. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

