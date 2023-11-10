Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Snap-on
In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,995. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.70 and a 200 day moving average of $265.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $220.21 and a 12 month high of $297.26.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap-on Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
