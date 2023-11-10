Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.52.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.73. The stock had a trading volume of 640,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,863. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,603.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,688,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,342 shares of company stock worth $12,840,817. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.