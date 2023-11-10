Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.32

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.32 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 108263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6094 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

