Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 137,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sokoman Minerals Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and iron deposits. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada.

