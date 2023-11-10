SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $82.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $190.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $240.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $70.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.10. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,108,000 after buying an additional 893,639 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $129,364,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after purchasing an additional 321,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

