Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $343,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

