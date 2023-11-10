Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

MetLife Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MET opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

