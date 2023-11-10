Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Evergy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $49.33 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.