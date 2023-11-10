Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 291 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,350,268,000 after acquiring an additional 225,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,114,000 after acquiring an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $509,185.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $356,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,056 shares of company stock valued at $12,633,652 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

